FBI chief of staff named interim US attorney for S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– FBI Director Christopher Wray’s former chief of staff has been named the interim U.S. attorney for South Carolina. Corey F. Ellis was appointed to the role Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Ellis also has worked in leadership roles at the Department of Justice and started his career as a prosecutor for the district attorney’s office in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He succeeds former acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart, who began leading the office in March after Trump appointee Peter McCoy resigned. DeHart told news outlets he plans to enter private practice. President Joe Biden has yet to announce a nominee to serve in the role permanently.