Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn is speaking out after testing positive for COVID-19. The news comes less than a week after President Biden visited South Carolina State University to deliver the 2021 commencement speech for nearly 138 graduates at the HBCU, including Clyburn who was unable to walk across the stage decades earlier.

Wednesday, Clyburn reported the findings of the test he says shows he is asymptomatic and while fully vaccinated, and having already received his booster shot against the coronavirus, he tested positive with “a breakthrough case”.

Clyburn says he took a test just prior to President Biden’s visit last Thursday. That test was negative. While preparing for his granddaughter’s wedding he says he and his family took at home tests Sunday. Those test results however came back inconclusive. Following the recommendation of the physician, he quarantined immediately, before taking a PCR nose swab test Monday.

“It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive. I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.

While Clyburn says he hated having to miss his granddaughter’s big day, he says” we must all do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy.”