CPD investigating collision that killed a pedestrian on West Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia last night. After reviewing surveillance video, Columbia Police say the man was wearing dark clothing as he walked across West Beltline at Edison Street, and he did not use a crosswalk when the crash happened.

Police spoke with the driver, who they say had no signs of impairment and pulled over to the side of the road before calling 911 after the collision.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is helping in the investigation.