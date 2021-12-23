Local Living: Columbia Animal Services “Home for the Holidays” adoption special, catch a Christmas classic at the State Museum and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can adopt a furry friend this holiday season! Columbia Animal Services is hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet adoption special. Now through December 31, you can adopt a cat or dog for $25. Columbia Animal Services reminds you that bringing pets home is a commitment, and to make sure your home is ready for your new friend when you bring them home.

You can celebrate the holidays in Sumter at the annual Swan Lake Fantasy of Lights! It’s open every night at 6 p.m. from now until December 31 at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens on West Liberty Street. You can see the gardens light up the sky with holiday displays created by more than a million lights! Your family can also enjoy the Pilot Club’s floating Christmas tree, visit Santa’s Village and much more.

You can see a 4D show inspired by a Christmas classic. The State Museum is having a special showing of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer in 4D. You can enjoy the stop-motion animation now through January 2. For more information on where to purchase tickets visit scmuseum.org.