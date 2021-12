Research finds preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations cost hospitals about $14 billion

CNN– Preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations cost about $14 billion during the delta surge. That’s according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It analyzed data from the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spanning June to November of this year.

The foundation estimates vaccinations could have prevented almost 700,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s even factoring in breakthrough infections.