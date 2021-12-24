A look at what is happening in your Consumer News

(CNN) — If prices seem particularly high…

you’re right. In fact, inflation is hitting the highest level in 39 years.

Thursday the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that U.S. inflation rose 5-point 7 percent in the 12 months ending in November. That’s the fastest increase in consumer spending price index since July of 19-82.

(WOLO) — If you’re in need of a last-minute gift, or if you don’t celebrate the holiday, there are a few places you should be able to shop on Christmas day.

Some select CVS and Walgreens locations will be open Saturday, but double check your locations’ pharmacy hours.

Coffee lovers can get their fix at Starbucks on Christmas, as most of the chain’s locations remain open on all holidays. Select Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores will also be open for limited hours as well.

As for the list of places that will be closed on Christmas day…

those stores include Costco and Sam’s Club…Home Depot and Dollar General.

and majority of grocery stores will not open their doors this Saturday, including Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger

(CNN) — Nearly 40-thousand bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line Beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a two year old in Ohio got caught in a gap in the bunk bed ladder and died from strangulation.

Three models are included in the recall and were sold by amazon, Walmart, O.J. Commerce and Wayfair. consumers should stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit.

You can reach Angel Line toll-free at 844-542-0694 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at repairkit@angelline.com or online at www.angelline.com/bunkbedrecall or www.angelline.com and click on “Product Recall” for additional information.

(CNN) — Toys can be a powerful teaching tool, and now one dollmaker is increasing its efforts to reflect diversity while highlighting social issues that impact kids today.

