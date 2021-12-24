Civil rights organizations file lawsuit against SC

Columbia, S.C. (AP)–Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina over its newly drawn state House maps. The NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union say the maps discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power.

They also say lawmakers are taking too long to approve U.S. House maps. The maps were passed by the Republican-dominated General Assembly earlier this month.

Leaders pointed out they didn’t make significant changes to the districts drawn after the 2010 U.S. Census, which were approved both by judges and federal officials.

Lawmakers hope to finish the U.S. House maps when they return for regular session in mid-January.