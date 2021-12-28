Henderson Earns USBWA and SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior guard Destanni Henderson was named the Player of the Week by both the USBWA and the SEC, both organizations announced today. Henderson’s 17-point, seven-assist, seven-steal comeback against No. 2/2 Stanford delivered the honors, and she shares the SEC award with Angle Baker of Ole Miss.

After missing the previous three games with a left leg injury, Henderson’s return came in time for the Gamecocks’ second No. 1 vs. No. 2 game of the season. The senior point guard rallied the team in the second half after South Carolina trailed by as many as 18 in the first half and 14 at halftime as the Gamecocks completed the biggest comeback in program history.

For her part, Henderson’s five steals and four assists in the third quarter guided South Carolina to out-score the Cardinal 22-7 in the period and to take a one-point lead into the final period. In the fourth, Henderson poured in seven of her 17 total points on 3-of-4 shooting, including scoring each time Stanford took the lead in the quarter.

Despite the three-game layoff, Henderson played 31 minutes and committed just two turnovers while posting a season high in assists and a career high in steals.

On the season, Henderson is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and leads the regular guard rotation in field goal percentage at .506. Her 4.78 assists per game are fourth in the SEC. Over the past two seasons she has handed out 5.0 assists per game, and she is 57 points away from 1,000 in her career.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Thu., Dec. 30, at Missouri. The SEC opener for both teams will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.