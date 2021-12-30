Mark Anthony Brewing looking to hire more than 150 workers at Columbia hiring event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab those resumes, one company is looking to hire more than 150 people in Columbia.

Mark Anthony Brewing, who makes popular adult beverages like White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade is hiring for its brewing and production facility in Columbia. They are holding an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

According to officials, open positions include the following:

Brewing operator

Utility technician

Quality lab technician

Maintenance technician

If you’re interested in applying, you must submit your application before this Monday, January 3 online.