Mark Anthony Brewing looking to hire more than 150 workers at Columbia hiring event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab those resumes, one company is looking to hire more than 150 people in Columbia.
Mark Anthony Brewing, who makes popular adult beverages like White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade is hiring for its brewing and production facility in Columbia. They are holding an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
According to officials, open positions include the following:
- Brewing operator
- Utility technician
- Quality lab technician
- Maintenance technician
If you’re interested in applying, you must submit your application before this Monday, January 3 online.