CDC: 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated

CNN– More than half of Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the coronavirus vaccine, twice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 205 million people, 62% of Americans, are fully vaccinated.

Over a million doses of the COVID-19 are being given out daily, but only 33.4% of the population is boosted. That’s still about 69 million people. The data also shows an average of 619,000 booster doses are being administered each day.

The Food and Drug Administration is also expected to broaden the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to children 12-15-years-old in the coming days.