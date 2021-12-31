Local Living: Old Chicago hosting Music Bingo next week, Riley Green coming to Township Auditorium and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you tried to visit the Richland Library today, you may have noticed all of their library locations are closed Friday and Saturday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Local residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online. Richland Library Main, Sandhills, Southeast and St. Andrews locations will open up their doors again at 2 p.m. on Sunday. All other library locations will open again at 9 a.m. on Monday.

You can kick-start your New Year’s off right, with a hike at Goodale State Park in Camden. The “First Day Hike” will take place on a 1.7 mile nature trail Saturday afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone will meet at the Community Building on Park Road for the free ranger-led hike.

You’re invited to Old Chicago this coming Tuesday for musical bingo. Music Bingo combines your favorite tunes from today and throughout the decades with the classic game of bingo to win some fun prizes. It’ll be from 7-9 p.m. at Old Chicago’s restaurant on Gervais Street. The free event is open to the public.

County signer and songwriter Riley Green is coming to the Midlands in the new year. The “We Out Here” tour will be at the Township Auditorium this Thursday, January 6. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Kameron Marlowe. Tickets start at $40, and you can get yours online.