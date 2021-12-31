Research shows 80% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions by February

CNN– Nearly 80% of people admitted to abandoning their New Year’s resolutions by February every year, according to Forbes. As the old saying goes,”if you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” so we’ve got some tips to help you avoid becoming a part of the statistic.

First, make ‘smart goals.’ Meaning goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. Next, determine ‘why’ you want to accomplish this goal. Find an accountability partner. Lastly, get your end-of-year check ups with doctors, dentists and physical therapists.