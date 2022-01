Jabari Ellis declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day where the Gamecocks got two starters on defense returning for the 2022 season, they will also be losing one of its biggest leaders from 2021.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis announced Monday night that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft in April.

2021 was Ellis’ sixth and final year of eligibility. He finished the year fifth on the team with 41 total tackles, and also tallied 1.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.