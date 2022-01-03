The Earth is Closest to the Sun Today

Yes, the weather today is chilly – feeling a lot more like the middle of winter than it has recently. But what you might not know is that in the earth’s annual orbit around the sun, today we are closer to the sun than at any other time during the year. The reason? The earth’s orbit around the sun is not a circle – it’s elliptical. And it just turns out that every year on either January 3rd or 4th we’re at our closest point to the sun and every year on about July 5th we’re at our furthest point from the sun. You can read the full story here: EarthSky | Earth closest to sun on January 3-4