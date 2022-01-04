Columbia’s newest mayor and city council members sworn in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Daniel Rickenmann is now officially the new mayor of Columbia, after being sworn in Tuesday afternoon. After winning the runoff election over fellow Columbia City Councilmember Tameika Isaac Devine back in November, Rickenmann takes over for former Mayor Steve Benjamin who served for more than a decade.

Also at Tuesday’s event, Mayor Rickenman’s District 4 council spot was filled by Joe Taylor. He was sworn in alongside fellow new Council Members Aditi Bussels and Tina Herbert.