Live updates: CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months. The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The CDC has also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.