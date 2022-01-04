REPORT: Gamecock football coach leaving for SEC school

One member of Shane Beamer’s staff is leaving for another SEC East school, according to a report Tuesday.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson accepted the same position at Florida, per The Athletic. Peterson played for the Gators from 1995-98 and returns to Gainesville, where he grew up, after spending the last six seasons on staff at South Carolina. Peterson was hired by Will Muschamp in 2016 and retained by Shane Beamer in 2021.

Peterson was instrumental in recruiting Jordan Burch to South Carolina and helped develop multiple NFL talents.

