Snowstorm strands motorists on I-95 in northern Virginia

CNN– Traffic stalled on I-95, after a heavy snowstorm struck northern Virginia and the Washington DC area Monday. The interstate turned into an icy parking lot, with some motorists reporting being stranded as long as 19 hours.

Mike Valerio has the story.

The terrible road conditions are resulting in a number of school closings in the Washington DC metro area. Dominion Power says more than 200,000 area residents lost their electricity in the winter storm.