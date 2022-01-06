Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to the president and VP’s speeches over the Capitol insurrection

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham responded to President Joe Biden’s address on the Capitol insurrection this morning. The U.S. Senator from South Carolina took to Twitter, with a thread of tweets. The senator’s tweets included calls to hold everyone involved accountable.

Those who defiled the Capitol on January 6 are being prosecuted, as they should be. I have consistently condemned the attack and have urged that those involved be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

After sending gratitude to the work of the Capitol Police officers, Senator Graham went on to criticize the speeches from the president and vice president.

Finally, President Biden and Vice President Harris’s speeches today were an effort to resurrect a failed presidency more than marking the anniversary of a dark day in American history. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

Senator Graham finished by saying “The Biden Administration seems to be incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces, and their efforts to politicize January 6 will fall flat.”