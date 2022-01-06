Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to the president and VP’s speeches over the Capitol insurrection
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham responded to President Joe Biden’s address on the Capitol insurrection this morning. The U.S. Senator from South Carolina took to Twitter, with a thread of tweets. The senator’s tweets included calls to hold everyone involved accountable.
After sending gratitude to the work of the Capitol Police officers, Senator Graham went on to criticize the speeches from the president and vice president.
Senator Graham finished by saying “The Biden Administration seems to be incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces, and their efforts to politicize January 6 will fall flat.”