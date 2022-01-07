Brothers wanted for a fatal shooting at Miller Arms apartment in Sumter

1/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Malik Woods

2/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Isaiah McKnight



SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department is searching for two brothers accused of a fatal shooting on Monday.

Authorities say Malik Dionte Woods, 24, and Isaiah Devine McKnight, 19, are both wanted for murder in the shooting death of Robert Blouin, 37.

According to investigators, Blouin was found dead inside his Miller Arms apartment from an apparent gunshot wound after they received a call around 9 p.m.

Police say Blouin’s firearm was located near his body and they were able to later identify Woods and McKnight as suspects.

Officials say the suspects were last seen driving a blue 2004 Ford Expedition with a South Carolina license tag 5635PH.

According to police, Woods is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 175 lbs., with brown eyes and brown and black dreadlocks.

And McKnight is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs. with black dreadlocks.

If you know where they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.