Gamecocks land transfer defensive end from NC State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer might be on vacation, but his effort on the recruiting trail hasn’t let up in the new year.

NC State redshirt sophomore defensive end Terrell Dawkins announced on social media Saturday that he is transferring to South Carolina for the 2022 season.

I trust God more than man, thankful for this opportunity #Spursup 🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/YIAgUjl8zu — Terrell Dawkins (@terrelldawkin) January 8, 2022

Dawkins took a redshirt after a surgery his freshman year in 2019, and saw instant production in 2020 as a redshirt freshman. He started six games for the Wolfpack that year and finished with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, the most of any freshman in the ACC that season.

He tallied five total tackles in 2021 after suffering another injury in fall camp that disrupted most of his season.