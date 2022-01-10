SCSO: Sumter man accused of vehicle break-ins last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is accused of breaking into and attempting to break into several vehicles in the county last month. Deputies say 22-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters is charged with five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

According to investigators, Fenters is accused of the break-ins and attempted break-ins of multiple vehicles parked on Lindella Road, Rose Drive and Waverly Drive on December 15 and 16. Deputies say he reportedly took $430 and various items during the break-ins.

Officials say Fenters crashed his vehicle while leaving Lindella Drive on December 16, and he was arrested. Deputies say a relative of one of the victims later identified Fenters.