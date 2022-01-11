RCSD: Man’s body discovered in Eastover home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in an Eastover home. Deputies say they responded Monday, after a welfare check led to the discovery of the man’s body in the home on Hickory Hill Road.

According to investigators, the man had been shot in the upper body.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.