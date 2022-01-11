Vescovi leads No. 22 Tennessee over South Carolina 66-46

KONXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help No. 22 Tennessee overcome a sluggish start and beat South Carolina, 66-46 on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds to aid the Tennessee effort. James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half that gave the Vols a spark. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and John Fulkerson added 10.

James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.

KEY STATS
> The Gamecocks turned it over 23 times, which marks their second-highest total on the season. Carolina turned it over 24 times on Nov. 14 against Western Kentucky.
> Tennessee outscored Carolina in the paint by a margin of 28-16.

NOTABLES
James Reese V scored 15 points to lead all scorers. He matched his season high with 15 points.
> Reese V also matched his season high in rebounds with five.
Erik Stevenson collected six rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Stevenson also scored five points and is now just four points away from 1,000 career points.
> Tennessee has won seven of the last eight matchups in the series with Carolina and earned its 30th victory overall in Knoxville in the series.

UP NEXT
> South Carolina returns home to face Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday after its two-game road swing in The Volunteer State. Tip time is set for 1 p.m. (ET) at Colonial Life Arena vs. the Gators. Dave Neal (pxp) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will be on the call for the SEC Network broadcast.

