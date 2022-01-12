Plan to radically changes US House districts in SC proposed

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– State senators now have another map to consider just when the South Carolina General Assembly appears ready to finish drawing new U.S. House districts. This latest map would make radical changes favorable to Democrats in all seven congressional districts. South Carolina currently sends six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House. This latest map would create two districts with majorities of voters who picked Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020, and a third district where Trump won only narrowly. The South Carolina House is expected to vote Wednesday on GOP proposals that would lock in the status quo.