Sumter PD: Man accused of several business break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with a string of business break-ins along Manning Avenue, North Main Street and Broad Street. Officials say 38-year-old Pharis Leon Blair is charged with two counts of burglar second degree (non-violent), eight counts of burglary second degree (violent) and possession of tools used in a crime. Additionally, police say he is charged with shoplifting, public disorderly conduct and giving false information to law enforcement.

Police say the break-ins began December 31, 2021.

According to investigators, Blair is accused of breaking into at least 10 businesses and taking money as well as other items. Authorities say the break-ins caused thousands of dollars of damages, and several of the businesses had their front glass doors shattered.

Police say Blair was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.