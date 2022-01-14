Bond denied for man accused of 1986 kidnapping of a four-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, bond was denied for the suspect in the disappearance of a four-year-old back in 1986. The hearing for Thomas McDowell on charges of burglary and kidnapping was held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County deputies say McDowell was arrested last week in North Carolina, in connection with the disappearance of Jessica Gutierrez.

We spoke with Jessica’s mother, who says she is thankful justice is finally being served after decades of waiting.

McDowell is charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary. A separate hearing for the murder charge will be held at a later date.