Consumer News: Delta Airlines giving customers and extra year to use eCredits, retail sales drop in December and more

CNN– Delta Airlines is giving customers an extra year to use eCredits. Travelers get them for things like unused tickets, and they can spend them on new flights. Delta says customers will be able to rebook with eCredits through 2023, for travel anytime through 2024. That goes for people who have eCredits now and those who could get them this year. The airline is also extending voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.

CNN– Retail sales took an unexpected drop in December. The Commerce Department reported retail sales fell nearly 2% compared to November. The decline comes after four straight months of sales increases, and is attributed to a number of factors including early holiday shopping due to supply shortage fears. Despite the slide in December, fourth quarter sales still jumped 17%.

CNN– A chaotic tax season could be filled with what the IRS is calling ‘enormous challenges.’ That means your refund may take a bit longer to get to you. Jenn Sullivan take a deeper look at what’s causing the backlog, and what you can do to navigate any potential issues.