NCSO: Deputies looking for burglary suspect, detain person of interest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they detained a person of interest after deputies pursued a burglary suspect in Chapin Monday morning. Deputies say they are still looking for another suspect who may have been picked up by someone else.

Authorities say they pursued a burglary suspect in Little Mountain Monday morning. Deputies say they were spotted near Wilson’s II on Main Street fleeing on foot towards Little Mountain School.

According to deputies, the suspect was in a truck believed to be stolen from Lake Murray Utilities in Prosperity.

Investigators describe the suspect as a tall, thin male. Authorities say he was wearing a dark colored hoodie.