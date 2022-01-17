‘Wolf Moon’ to light up the night sky Monday

CNN— The first full moon of the new year, known as the ‘Wolf Moon’ will be out and about Monday night! The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Wolf Moon will peak Monday at 6:51 p.m. eastern time. You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon. NASA says both Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday night.