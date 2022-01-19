IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police Department says one man was found shot dead late Tuesday night.

Authorities say around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a shooting on the 100 Block of Maid Stone Circle, after getting several reports of shots being fired in the New Friarsgate subdivision.

According to investigators, they found a 21-year-old male dead with multiple gun shot wounds.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.