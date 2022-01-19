RCSD: Teen brothers with long history of gun violence arrested

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested two teenage brothers who they say have a long history of gun violence.

Authorities say the brothers, aged 15 & 17, are accused of shooting two people outside a convenience store at Cambout Street and Longcreek Drive on November 21, 2021.

Deputies say one man standing outside was shot in the lower body, while a woman and child were in the parking lot in a vehicle and the woman was hit. Both victims survived.

According to investigators, the teens were identified as the shooters through surveillance footage and from recovering firearms from each teen.

Authorities charged them with 3 counts of attempted murder and unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18.

The Sheriff’s Department says the two teens and their 13-year-old brother were also arrested for another shooting in June 2021.

According to deputies, on June 15, an altercation happened at a pool and continued at the parking lot on 1340 North Brickyard Road, when the victim was shot at.

Authorities say the victim wasn’t hit but a vehicle and a building was struck by bullets and they believe the 15-year-old suspect was the shooter.

Deputies say all three brothers were involved and had weapons. They were charged with possession of a firearm under 18 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, while the 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

All three were booked in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center but were later released.

Officials also charged Valerie McFadden, 33, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the shooting and was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The 15 and 17 year-olds were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.