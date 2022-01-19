Six Gamecocks among finalists for class of 2021 SCFHOF

In the fall of 2021, 76 nominees were chosen that have played collegiate football for an in-state institution or grew up in South Carolina and played out of state with excellence during their full career. The vote was determined by sports media, the SCFHOF Board of Advisors and Directors, supporting members and fans of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF). The SCFHOF is proud to announce the final ballot consisting of 26 modern-era and four Legacy finalists eligible for a five-person class to be enshrined at the 9th Annual Enshrinement & Benefit scheduled for March 31, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville.

The 26 modern day finalists have ties to in-state programs including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, The Citadel, South Carolina State, Furman, Newberry, and Wofford. Nine of those finalists grew up in the state and played their college ball at an out-of-state program.

The four Legacy finalists represent Clemson University, Western Carolina, South Carolina State University, and the University of South Carolina.

The final round of voting presented by Wyatt Law, P.A, trusted legal services is open exclusively to supporting members, media, and past SCFHOF honorees now through February 7, 2022. If you are not a supporting member of the SCFHOF and would like to support the organization, you can go here. Monthly, annual, and other supporting options are available for purchase. The Class of 2021 will be finalized by the SCFHOF Board of Directors and announced later in February.

Class of 2021 Modern Era Finalists (University of South Carolina Candidates only):

Brad Edwards (Lumberton NC, South Carolina ’84-’87, Minnesota Vikings ’88-’89 (2nd Rnd Draft Pick), Washington Redskins ’90-’93, Atlanta Falcons ’94-’96, Super Bowl XXVI Champion, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame ’11, Athletic Director (AD): Newberry College, Jacksonville University Current: AD for George Mason University)

Marcus Lattimore (Duncan SC, South Carolina ’10-’12, San Francisco 49ers ’13-’14, USA Today HS All-American, NCAA Freshman of the Year ’10, Sporting News All-Freshman Team, 1st Team All-SEC ’10, 2nd Team All-American, 2nd Team All-SEC ’11)

Sidney Rice (Gaffney SC, South Carolina ’05-’06, Minnesota Vikings (2nd Rnd Draft Pick) ’07-’10, Seattle Seahawks ’11-’13, Pro Bowl ’09, All-Pro ’09, Super Bowl XLVIII champion, NFL record for most touchdown receptions in a playoff game (3), U of SC Athletic Hall of Fame ’16, U of SC career TD reception record holder (23-tied))

Rick Sanford (Rock Hill SC, South Carolina ’76-’79, New England Patriots ’79-’84 (1st Rnd Draft Pick), Seattle Seahawks ’85, NCAA All-American ’78, 1st UofSC player to be selected in 1st round of the NFL Draft, All-Pro ’83, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame ’98)

Connor Shaw (Flowery Branch GA, South Carolina ’10-13, Cleveland Browns ’14-’15 (undrafted), Chicago Bears ’16, 2014 Capital One Bowl MVP, went 17-0 as a starter at home, and 27-5 overall, was starting quarterback of 3 straight 11-win seasons. Current: USC Director of Football Relations)

Legacy Finalist (University of South Carolina Candidates Only):

Joe Morrison (1937-1989, Lima OH, Cincinnati ’55-’58, New York Giants (3rd Rnd Draft Pick) ’59-’72, Head Coach: Chattanooga ’73-’79, New Mexico ’80-’82, South Carolina ’83-’88, Walter Camp Coach of the Year ’84, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame ’89)