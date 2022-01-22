Winter Weather Tips from SC EMD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division urges Midlands residents to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel as the winter weather moves out of the Midlands this weekend.

If you have to drive, make sure you check your car’s fluids, battery and tires.

Officials say you should insulate water pipes to prevent them from freezing, and you should have an alternative heat source prepared, such as a fireplace.

SC EMD adds that you should never operate a portable generator indoors.

For more tips from SCEMD, visit the South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide at scemd.org.

As always, you can count on the ABC Columbia Weather Team to keep you up to date with whatever winter weather Mother Nature has in store for the Midlands.