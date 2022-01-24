Gamecock Baseball Opens Team Practice with Three Scrimmages This Weekend

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will begin full team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

Team practice for all of college baseball begins on Friday, Jan. 28 as the Gamecocks will scrimmage that day at 2:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will take the field on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and conclude the weekend with a 2 p.m. scrimmage on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Head Coach Mark Kingston will be on the Columbia Craft Call-In Show tomorrow (Jan. 25) from 7-8 p.m. at Home Team BBQ in Five Points, previewing the 2022 season.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 28 – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 – 2 p.m.