Passenger killed in collision on Wagner Highway in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a front-seat passenger died after a collision on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on Wagner Highway (SC-113) near US-178 around 3:40 a.m.

According to investigators, Preston Woodward was driving in a Ford Ranger, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the front-seat passenger died on scene and Woodward was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.