Models to represent South Carolina in New York’s Fashion Week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local models are in New York to represent the Palmetto State in Fashion Week!

Curtis spoke with Tonya Mishelle, a pageant and wardrobe consultant, about the big event taking place on February 11 – 16.

She talked about how 19 models will present her designs and wardrobe!

If you want to reach out to her for coaching and advice on style and fashion, you can call her at (803) 513-1579 or email her at Tonya29169@gmail.com