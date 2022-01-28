Local Living: “Spring Break Camp”, “Annual Black Market” and more!

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here is a look at some of the events happening in your Local Living.

South Carolina State Museum Spring Break Camp

Although it may not seem like it with these freezing temperatures — spring break for the kids will be here before we know it.

If you’re looking for some plans the South Carolina State Museum can help. After the at-home virtual spring break camp last year, campers will be back in-person from April 11th to the 15th for a full week of fun.

The camps are from 8:30am until 3pm, and campers will be divided into age groups ranging from 6 to 14 year-olds.

You can register your kiddo on the South Carolina State Museum website here: http://scmuseum.org/

6th Annual Black Market

Save the date for the 6th annual Black Market next week.

The Black Market is an annual observance originating at South Carolina State University where black owned business will be highlighted to the community. It’ll be Wednesday, February 2nd from 12pm until 5pm at the student plaza. If you’re interested in participating, contact the university by going to the website here: https://scsu.edu/ or calling them at 1-800- 260-5956.

SC State University Parade of Champions

See you Sunday at 12:30 pm for the celebration! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/2de2jgU1bb — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) January 28, 2022

Our very own Curtis Wilson will be hosting the event South Carolina State University Parade this Sunday.

The “Parade of Champions” will celebrate the Bulldog’s football team for winning the Celebration Bowl last month.

The parade will begin at 12:30 pm at the old All-Star Bowling Alley on Magnolia Street and it will end at Oliver Dawson Stadium.