Reese scores 20, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 74-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – James Reese V scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and South Carolina pulled away about midway through the second half to beat Texas A&M 74-63 on Saturday night.

South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight while Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4) has lost four consecutive games since ending an eight-game win streak.

Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson added 13 points apiece for the Gamecocks. Keyshawn Bryant had 12 points.

The Gamecocks used a 19-2 run for a 59-47 lead with 6:12 remaining. Couisnard made consecutive 3s and Stevenson scored five points during the stretch. The Aggies then pulled within six points three times but didn’t get closer.

Andre Gordon scored 14 points to lead the Aggies, which shot 34% (22 of 64) and missed 20 of their 25 3-point attempts. Henry Coleman III had 15 rebounds to go with 10 points. Quenton Jackson added 12 points.

Texas A&M had a Reed Arena-record 14,036 fans during its last home game, a 64-58 loss against 12th-ranked Kentucky, and had nearly 13,000 in attendance against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Texas A&M is on the road against No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday.

KEY STATS

> James Reese V led the Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points. Saturday night’s performance marks the fifth time in the Gamecocks’ last seven games that Reese V has scored 10 or more points.

> The Gamecocks went on a 17-1 run from 13:48 to the 9:13 mark of the second half to take the lead. After gaining the lead with 12:31 remaining, Carolina didn’t surrender the lead.

> The Gamecocks perimeter defense limited the Aggies to just 20 percent (5-for-25) from beyond the arc.

> Despite losing the offensive rebounding battle, the Gamecocks scored 20 second chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 12 second chance points off of 20 offensive rebounds.

NOTABLES

> James Reese V’s 20 points sets a new season high and is the first time he has score 20 points or more in a Gamecock uniform.

> The Gamecocks had four players score in double figures. It’s the first time since Dec. 22 (vs. Army) that Carolina has had four players score 10 or more points.

> Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III earned a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds). It is the first time since Jan. 11 that the Gamecocks have allowed a double-double.

UP NEXT

> South Carolina will head to Mississippi State (Feb. 1) on Monday from College Station for a 7 p.m. matchup on Tuesday night at The Hump. Kevin Fitzgerald (pxp) and Jimmy Dykes (color) will be on the call remotely for the ESPNU broadcast.