Boston, Henderson on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball is one of two teams with multiple entries on the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today on ESPNU. Junior Aliyah Boston and senior Destanni Henderson are among the five SEC players on the list, tied with the Big Ten for the most of any conference.

A strong candidate for national awards last season, Boston increased her presences this season as the Gamecocks’ leading scorer (17.0 ppg) and rebounder (11.9) while shattering the program record for consecutive double-doubles, which currently stands at 14. Her consistent dominance has her ranked among the NCAA’s top 10 in double-doubles (3rd, 15), rebounds per game (5th, 11.9), blocks per game (9th, 2.9) and defensive rebounds per game (9th, 8.4). Her .550 field goal percentage leads the SEC and ranks 25th in the nation. The 6-foot-5 forward elevates her effort in the biggest games, averaging 17.6 points and 12.8 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ nine games against ranked opponents this season.

Henderson is a newcomer to the national player of the year conversation, but she has been a steadying force for the top-ranked Gamecocks throughout the season. Fifth in the SEC with 4.39 assists per game, she is second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game and leads South Carolina in 3-point shooting at 40.8 percent and 29 made 3s this season. The 5-foot-7 point guard has nine games of five or more assists and has scored in double figures 10 times this season. Her 3.8 rebounds per game have her ranked second among the Gamecock guards.

The players on the Late Season Top 20 Watch List are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. The National Ballot will consist of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Thu., Feb. 3, facing Alabama at 7 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena. The game will stream live on SEC Network+.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team's social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women's basketball season.

2022 Wooden Award Last Season Top 20 Watch List

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Kiersten Bell, FGCU

Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Destanni Henderson , South Carolina

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Angel Reese, Maryland

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor