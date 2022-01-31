Sen. Lindsey Graham signals his support for possible Supreme Court nominee

CNN– All eyes are on President Joe Biden as he gets ready to fill a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, promising to name the first Black woman to the court. Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham is signaling his support for possible Supreme Court nominee Judge Michelle Childs.

Sunday, Graham listed his reasons why the South Carolina U.S. District Court judge would be a great choice.

Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of the court’s term. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to move quickly once President Biden officially announces his pick to replace him.