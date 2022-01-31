UofSC Track and Field coach remembers former student athlete, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Miss USA, and University of South Carolina alumni Cheslie Kryst has died at 30-years-old. Police say Kryst reportedly jumped to her death Sunday morning from her New York City apartment.

Her family wrote in a statement, “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

Kryst attended the Honors College at UofSC and got her undergraduate degree from the Darla Moore School of Business in 2013. She joined the Track and Field team at the university as well.

Her former coach, Curtis Frye, tells ABC Columbia she strived to make everyone around her better every day.

Frye hopes that Kryst’s tragic death can serve as a reminder to everyone that it’s ok to reach out and ask for help if you’re struggling with your mental health.

If you or a loved one needs help, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text “talk” to 741-741.