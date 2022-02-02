Consumer News: Columbia rent takes slight dip, National debt hits new milestone and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia’s rent report has been released for the month of February, and there might be a light at the end of the pricey tunnel. Columbia’s rent fell 0.5% over the past month, but rent is still up by 14.5% in comparison to the same time last year. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases, after an increase in October 2021. The cities with the largest growth in rent prices from this same time last year were Rock Hill, followed by Myrtle Beach and Lexington.

CNN– America’s national debt hit a milestone, passing $30 trillion for the first time ever. According to the Treasury Department, government borrowing sped up during the pandemic, as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis. Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

CNN– Job growth in the U.S. hit a screeching halt in January. According to ADP, the payroll company’s employment report shows the economy lost 300,000 jobs in January. Economists had predicted 207,000 new jobs would be added. ADP only tracks private payroll, the official Labor Department report comes out Friday. Economists believe that report will show 150,000 jobs have been added.