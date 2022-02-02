LCSD: Three arrested in connection with drug investigation

CRUZ, CARMEN MARIA

SHARPE, MICHAEL DEAN

WALKER, CLINT ARTHUR





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation.

Deputies say 49-year-old Carmen Maria Cruz and 48-year-old Michael Dean Sharpe are charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. Officials say 61-year-old Clint Arthur Walker is charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Narcotics agents obtained a search warrant last week for a home in the 600 block of Bushberry Road in Pelion after an investigation into illegal narcotics bought at the house while working the case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents recovered about 1,950 grams of meth from a hidden compartment in the home.”

Authorities say they also found $14,000 in cash and a gun inside the home. Officials say Cruz and Sharpe were at the home when the search occurred and were each found to be in possession of methamphetamine.