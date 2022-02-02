Richland Library offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Main location Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still in need of a vaccine, the Richland Library Main location on Assembly Street is having a vaccine clinic Thursday. It goes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The clinic will offer Moderna’s vaccine for everyone 18 years and older, as well as Pfizer’s shot for anyone 5 years and older. Boosters will also be available for those who are eligible.

Appointments are not required, but they can be made by calling 803-722-1822.