SC Law Enforcement Career Fair in Columbia Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local law enforcement wants you to join the team. Dozens of agencies across the state are having a career fair this Friday at the Dutch Square Center Mall.

Whether you’re interested in becoming a corrections officer, a police officer or just learning more about the agencies, you’re encouraged to stop by.

🚨 We're hiring! 🚨

Come join LCSD and other great agencies Friday at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Career Fair. We are hiring for sworn positions 👮

Come join our amazing team!

The career fair goes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.