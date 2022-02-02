Sumter PD: Columbia man wanted for shooting outside home on Carolina Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a Columbia man is wanted for a shooting that injured a man Saturday evening. Officers say 24-year-old Antoine Joefran Durant is wanted for attempted murder and weapons charges.

According to investigators, Durant and the victim were arguing outside the victim’s home on Carolina Avenue when shots were fired. Police say Durant left the scene in a dark colored four door car.

Authorities say the 42-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where they are recovering. Police say the victim is an acquaintance of Durant.

Police describe Durant as 5’7″ and about 170 pounds. Investigators say he has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Durant may be, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Police say a cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.