Benedict College community invited to ‘American Memories’ concert at the Koger Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Benedict College students are invited to attend the South Carolina’s Philharmonic’s ‘American Memories’ concert, including music from some of the first African American composures. The concert will be at the Koger Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Benedict faculty member and alumnus will also make a special appearance.