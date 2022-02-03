Chapin PD: Man shot at Bojangles Wednesday dies, co-worker charged with murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chapin Police say the man shot at a Bojangles yesterday has died from his injuries.

Police say Warren Rumph Jr. is accused of shooting his co-worker at the restaurant on Columbia Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He’s now charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators say an argument between the two lead up to the shooting.

Rumph is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Chapin police are still investigating the incident and we will pass along any new information on the case.