Forest Acres Police now investigating apartment shooting as a homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A shooting at a Forest Acres apartment complex Wednesday has turned into a homicide investigation. Forest Acres Police say the shooting killed 30-year-old Brandon Vandyke.

Investigators say it happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Landings at Forest Acres apartments on Covenant Road. Officers arriving on the scene say they found Vandyke gravely injured, shot in the driver’s side of his vehicle. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he died later that night.

Police say no arrests have been made.

“We are committed to bringing all resources to bear to solve this crime. The preventable loss of life is tragic in every city, especially in a tight-knight community like the City of Forest Acres.” Said Chief Robinson. “We want to stress this crime appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

If you have any information, call the Forest Acres Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.